Left Menu

Measles outbreak in Mumbai: 11 new cases, one suspected death

Mumbai has reported 11 fresh measles cases and one suspected death amid the outbreak of the viral infection in the city, a civic official said.With the latest cases, the infection tally in the metropolis so far this year has gone up to 303.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 10:04 IST
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: 11 new cases, one suspected death
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai has reported 11 fresh measles cases and one suspected death amid the outbreak of the viral infection in the city, a civic official said.

With the latest cases, the infection tally in the metropolis so far this year has gone up to 303. The number of confirmed deaths from measles stands at eight and the suspected fatalities are three, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Monday.

The civic body in a statement said Mumbai will inoculate 1,34,833 children in the age group of nine months to five years. They will receive the additional dose (special dose) in 33 health posts from December 1.

''A total of 3,496 children in the age group of six to nine months in 13 health posts, where measles cases in the age group of less than nine months have been reported, will also be given an additional dose of Measles-Rubella vaccine,'' the statement said.

The BMC has surveyed 53,66,144 houses so far and 4,062 cases of fever with rash have been found, it said.

One death reported on Monday was of an unimmunised one-year-old girl residing in Andheri in the western part of the city, the statement said.

''It was a known case of congenital heart disease (ventricular septal defect and patent ductus arteriosus) and until two weeks back, the patient was admitted at a private hospital for treatment of the condition. She was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kasturba Hospital here on Saturday with fever, rash and difficulty in breathing,'' the civic body said.

Her condition deteriorated and she passed away at 1.30pm, with the cause of death being cited as acute respiratory failure, measles with bronchopneumonia in a case of ventricular septal defect with patent ductus arteriosus, the civic statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022