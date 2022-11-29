Deputy President Mabuza to lead commemoration of World Aids Day

Deputy President David Mabuza will, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC), lead the official commemoration of World Aids Day on Thursday, 1 December.

This year's World Aids [Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome] Day commemoration will take place at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The international day is dedicated to raising awareness of the Aids epidemic caused by the spread of HIV infection. It is also a day to mourn those who have died of the disease, while encouraging HIV [human immunodeficiency virus] prevention, treatment and care.

The 2022 commemoration will take place under the theme, 'Equalise and Integrate to End Aids', which serves as a call to address persistent inequalities that hinder progress against the country's efforts to end Aids.

These inequalities include poverty, exclusion, inadequate access to services, particularly by key and vulnerable populations, including transgender persons and sex workers.

The Deputy President will lead the commemoration alongside the SANAC Civil Society Chairperson, Steve Letsike; Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla; Free State Premier, Sisi Ntombela and several local leaders from various sectors.

Representatives from development partners inclusive of United Nations agencies, the United States government, research entities, civil society movements and the private sector.

Before the official commemoration, leaders from government, civil society and development partners will embark on various activities related to World Aids Day around Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)