China mulls rolling out fourth COVID shot on reopening pressure- Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:05 IST
China is considering rolling out a fourth round of COVID-19 vaccines as pressure on the government mounts to move away from the stringent virus restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Chinese officials are making plans for the rollout, although a final decision on timing and vaccine candidates still has to be made, Bloomberg said.
