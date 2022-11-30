Left Menu

Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized amid cancer battle; 'no emergency,' daughter says

Kely Nascimento's post to Instagram came after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing several tests for more in-depth assessment of his health issues. "Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:48 IST
Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized amid cancer battle; 'no emergency,' daughter says

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalized as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media on Wednesday, adding that there was "no surprise or emergency" involved. Kely Nascimento's post to Instagram came after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing several tests for more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures." The 82-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

ESPN Brasil reported that Pele was having cardiac issues and his medical staff showed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results. Pele's manager and the Albert Einstein Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022