Shanghai reports 23 symptomatic, 174 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 30

Shanghai reported 23 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 30, up from 11 a day earlier, while 174 local asymptomatic cases were reported, down from 176 the previous day, the city government said on Thursday.

Eight cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with 12 the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 30, unchanged from a day earlier.

