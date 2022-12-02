China's Chongqing reports 189 symptomatic, 6,347 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1
Chinese city Chongqing reported 189 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,347 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 1, local government authorities said on Friday.
This compared with 206 symptomatic and 6,433 asymptomatic cases the day before.
