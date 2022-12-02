Left Menu

China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier

That is compared with 36,061 new cases a day earlier – 4,150 symptomatic and 31,911 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding imported infections, China reported 34,772 new local cases, of which 4,233 were symptomatic and 30,539 were asymptomatic, down from 35,800 a day earlier.

China reported 34,980 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 1, of which 4,278 were symptomatic and 30,702 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That is compared with 36,061 new cases a day earlier – 4,150 symptomatic and 31,911 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 34,772 new local cases, of which 4,233 were symptomatic and 30,539 were asymptomatic, down from 35,800 a day earlier. There were no deaths, same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233. As of Dec. 1, mainland China had confirmed 327,964 cases with symptoms.

