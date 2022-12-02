Delhi logs 10 new Covid cases

Delhi recorded 10 fresh Covid cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality due to the viral disease was reported.

With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,981, while the death toll due to the infection stands at 26,518, officials said.

The fresh cases came out of 3,133 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases stands at 31 while the number of patients in home isolation is 18. Of the 8,211 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 15 are occupied, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)