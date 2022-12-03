Left Menu

Brazil soccer legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable -medical report

Brazilian soccer legend Pele was diagnosed with a respiratory infection but remains in a stable condition, a medical report showed on Friday. "The medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which is being treated with antibiotics. The response has been adequate, and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with general improvement in health status," said the report from hospital Albert Einstein.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 00:33 IST
Brazil soccer legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable -medical report

Brazilian soccer legend Pele was diagnosed with a respiratory infection but remains in a stable condition, a medical report showed on Friday.

"The medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which is being treated with antibiotics. The response has been adequate, and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with general improvement in health status," said the report from hospital Albert Einstein. The 82-year old will remain hospitalized for the next few days to continue treatment, his medical staff added.

Pele was admitted to the hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to reevaluate his treatment for cancer

after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021. On Thursday, the former forward posted a photo on Instagram

thanking his supporters for the positive messages he has received.

