Guangzhou reports 753 symptomatic, 3,663 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 4

China's Guangzhou reported 753 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 3,663 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 4, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Monday.

This compared with 810 symptomatic and 3,771 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is located, excludes asymptomatic cases who have turned symptomatic in the province’s daily count of new symptomatic infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)