Left Menu

Delhi logs 7 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi recorded seven fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent, and one person died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here on Monday.A total of 919 tests were conducted on Sunday and ten cases were recorded along with zero fatalities. The total number of cases stood at 20,07,003, while the death toll rose to 26,519.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:36 IST
Delhi logs 7 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded seven fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent, and one person died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here on Monday.

A total of 919 tests were conducted on Sunday and ten cases were recorded along with zero fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 28 while the number of containment zones is three. The total number of cases stood at 20,07,003, while the death toll rose to 26,519. Out of 8211 beds in hospitals, 20 are occupied while 17 patients are in home isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022