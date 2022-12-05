Delhi logs 7 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi recorded seven fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent, and one person died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here on Monday.

A total of 919 tests were conducted on Sunday and ten cases were recorded along with zero fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 28 while the number of containment zones is three. The total number of cases stood at 20,07,003, while the death toll rose to 26,519. Out of 8211 beds in hospitals, 20 are occupied while 17 patients are in home isolation.

