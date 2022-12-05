Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees one COVID-19 case; active tally now seven

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-12-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 21:46 IST
Chhattisgarh sees one COVID-19 case; active tally now seven
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,734, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,581, leaving the state with seven active cases, he said.

The lone case was reported from Mahasamund district, the official said.

With 1,691 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,88,08,849, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,734, new cases 1, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,581, active cases 7, today tests 1,691, total tests 1,88,08,849.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022