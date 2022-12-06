Chhattisgarh records 1 coronavirus case, zero death; active tally at 5

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported one new COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,735, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,584 after three persons recuperated from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 5 active cases, he said.

The lone coronavirus case in the state was reported from Raipur district, said the official.

With 1,515 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,88,10,364, he added.

