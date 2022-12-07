Germany to allow Sinovac vaccine for Chinese citizens only - Spiegel

German health minister Karl Lauterbach has granted a permit allowing China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to be imported to Germany from Wednesday, but it will only be given to Chinese citizens in that country, the Spiegel magazine reported.

The move comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in November an agreement to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers)

