China health officials to hold press conference on COVID measures

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-12-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 08:29 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's health authorities will hold a press conference on COVID-19 prevention and control measures at 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT), an official notice said on Thursday.

The theme of the meeting is "Further optimizing the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures", and will be attended by officials from the National Health Commission, the National Disease Control Administration and other health experts.

The meeting comes as China unveiled sweeping new rules, easing stringent curbs in its zero-COVID policy.

