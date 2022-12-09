Biden to announce support for African Union joining G20
President Joe Biden next week will announce U.S. support for the African Union's admission to the G20 group of the world's largest economies as a permanent member, a White House official said on Friday. Biden will make the announcement during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, White House adviser Judd Devermont said.
Biden will make the announcement during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, White House adviser Judd Devermont said. "We need more African voices in international conversations that concern the global economy, democracy and governance, climate change, health, and security," Devermont said.
Biden will make the announcement during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, White House adviser Judd Devermont said. "We need more African voices in international conversations that concern the global economy, democracy and governance, climate change, health, and security," Devermont said.
African Union Chair and Senegalese President Macky Sall and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had urged Biden to increase their representation on the G20, Devermont told The Washington Post, which first reported the upcoming announcement. South Africa is the only G20 member from Africa.
