Mumbai sees seven new measles cases, one suspected death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:30 IST
A four-year-old unimmunised girl from Kurla area in Mumbai died of suspected measles on Friday, while the city added seven new cases of the infection in the last 24 hours, a civic official said.

The number of measles cases in the metropolis rose to 447, while the tally of suspected deaths increased to four, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The number of deaths where the cause has been confirmed as measles stood unchanged at eight, he added.

''The 4-year-old child was admitted in hospital on December 6 and died on Friday morning. The cause of death was refractory metabolic acidosis with acute gastroenteritis with measles with bronchopneumonia in a case of severe acute malnutrition,'' the BMC's bulletin informed.

It added that of the 2,24,130 children in the 9-month to five-years age group, a total 26,721 children were given additional doses of Measles-Rubella special dose.

Out of the 4,745 children in the 6-month to 9-month segment, a total of 953 children were given 'zero dose' of the MR vaccine, the civic release added.

As many as 38 children were admitted in city hospitals during the day, of which 29 were discharged, it said.

The number of measles cases in Maharashtra stood at 940 as on December 8, while the death toll was 17, as per the state health department's report.

