Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 case, death in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-12-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 21:57 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case, death in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Saturday had a COVID-19 clean slate day as no fresh case or fatality was reported in the state, the feat it achieved for the 11th time so far this year, an official said.

The infection count, recovery and the death toll stood unchanged at 11,77,737, 11,63,587 and 14,146, respectively, he said.

The active caseload in the state is four.

With 951 samples examined during the day, the overall test count in Chhattisgarh reached 1,88,15,956, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,737, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,587, active cases 4, today tests 951, total tests 1,88,15,956.

PTI CORNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022