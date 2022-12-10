No fresh COVID-19 case, death in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Saturday had a COVID-19 clean slate day as no fresh case or fatality was reported in the state, the feat it achieved for the 11th time so far this year, an official said.

The infection count, recovery and the death toll stood unchanged at 11,77,737, 11,63,587 and 14,146, respectively, he said.

The active caseload in the state is four.

With 951 samples examined during the day, the overall test count in Chhattisgarh reached 1,88,15,956, the official said.

