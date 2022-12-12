Left Menu

Delhi logs two fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 0.22 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi on Monday recorded two fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

No new fatality due to the viral disease has been reported.

The city saw seven cases with a positivity rate of 0.26 per cent on Sunday. On Saturday, it had logged five cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent.

The national capital reported four COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday.

A total of 905 tests were conducted a day before, according to the latest data.

The number of active cases stands at 13 while there are three containment zones.

With these, the total number of cases rose to 20,07,038 while the death toll stands at 26,519, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds in hospitals, 14 are occupied while eight patients are in home isolation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

