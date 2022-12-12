Left Menu

Pelé''s health improves, but he remains in hospital

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:50 IST
Pelé''s health improves, but he remains in hospital

Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don't know when he will be discharged from hospital.

He is ''conscious and has stable vital signs,'' a statement from the hospital said.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

