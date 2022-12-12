Citi to cut as many as 50 bankers in EMEA - sources

Citigroup is cutting as many as 50 jobs in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, two people close to the matter said. Citi declined to comment on the figure, which provides the strongest indication yet of how deep proposed cuts will run as dealmaking slumps, hit by the Ukraine war, higher interest rates and soaring inflation.

Citi employs around 6,000 people across banking, capital markets and advisory activities globally. One of the sources said most of the cuts would affect people in director roles, with some managing directors also set to exit.

Citi's revenues from investment banking dropped by more than a fifth in the third quarter from the previous three months and were down 64% year-on-year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)