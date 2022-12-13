China reports 7,679 new COVID cases for Dec 12 vs 8,838 a day earlier

China reported 7,679 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 12, of which 2,315 were symptomatic and 5,364 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 8,838 new cases a day earlier – 2,240 symptomatic and 6,598 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 7,451 new local cases, of which 2,270 were symptomatic and 5,181 were asymptomatic, down from 8,626 a day earlier. There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235. As of Dec. 12, mainland China had confirmed 367,627 cases with symptoms.

