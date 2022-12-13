Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from Jan 1

The Delhi government will provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at its hospitals and health centres from January 1, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the move will help those who are unable to afford private healthcare.

At present, 212 medical tests are provided free of cost by the city government, officials said.

Kejriwal has approved a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, they said.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said providing good quality healthcare and education to all, irrespective of their economic status, is his government's mission.

''Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people,'' he said.

The facility will be available to the people of Delhi.

The government shared a list of 170 of the 238 new tests that would be available free of cost.

These tests include blood group and RH type test, cross match, Bence Jones proteins, serum uric acid, serum iron, albumin, lithium and progesterone.

The Delhi government has also partnered with private laboratories, which ensure testing and sample transportation according to standard operating procedures approved by the authorities.

Currently, there are 522 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, four Mahila Mohalla Clinics, 21 polyclinics and 201 dispensaries in the city. The free testing facility will be available at these clinics and dispensaries, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

''Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to provide 450 types of tests free of cost for the residents. The people of Delhi can avail these facilities from January 1 next year at all Delhi government-run hospitals, Mohalla Clinics and polyclinics,'' it said.

It is the endeavour of the Delhi government that all sections of people get all kinds of quality health facilities free of cost in government hospitals, polyclinics and Mohalla Clinics, the statement said.

According to the website of the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic, people can opt for more than 200 tests at these clinics.

These tests include urine routine pH, specific gravity, sugar, protein, and microscopy; urine microalbumin; stool routine; stool occult blood; haemoglobin (Hb); total leucocytic count (TLC); differential leucocytic count (DLC); total red cell count with MCV, MCH, MCHC, DRW; complete haemoglobin/CBC, Hb, RBC count and indices; and platelet count.

