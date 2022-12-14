Left Menu

Thane sees four new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 29

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-12-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 10:04 IST
Thane sees four new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 29
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported four new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 7,47,377, a health official said on Wednesday. These cases were reported on Tuesday and the active infection count in the district is 29 now, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,967 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count has reached 7,36,146, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022