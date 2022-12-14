Thane sees four new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 29

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported four new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 7,47,377, a health official said on Wednesday. These cases were reported on Tuesday and the active infection count in the district is 29 now, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,967 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count has reached 7,36,146, the official added.

