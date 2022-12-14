Meghalaya govt inks MoU for ‘FIRST Cancer Care’ project

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a healthcare firm with expertise in telemedicine for early detection and treatment of the disease in the state, officials said.

This hill state is ranked second in the country in terms of cancer prevalence among men and 11th among women, according to a study by ICMR-NCDIR in 2021.

The MoU was signed in presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, officials of the Apollo Telehealth Foundation and those of the World Economic Forum.

“Healthcare is something that the state has been facing as a challenge and a disease like cancer, incidentally, is also very high in the state. The FIRST Cancer Care project in Meghalaya is a first of its kind initiative in the entire country,” Sangma said.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution for Sustainable Transformation (FIRST) Cancer Care initiative explores how technological advances can revolutionise cancer care. The centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution was launched in India by the World Economic Forum.

“With the involvement of partners like World Economic Forum and Apollo Healthcare, this will prove to be path-breaking not only in Meghalaya where cancer is high but also for the rest of the country,” Sangma said.

The National Health Mission of Meghalaya in a statement said that the objectives, project plan and strategy of the First Cancer Care Pilot Project were discussed by stakeholders.

“There would be screening of cancer at the health and wellness centres and a follow-up of susceptive and confirmed cases. From ASHA workers to senior health staff will be given skill training,” a senior health official told PTI.

Screening diagnosis and treatment will be carried out at a special clinic set up with a pathology lab at the Civil Hospital Shillong in East Khasi Hills district.

At present, the district ranks top in the country in Oesophagus, Larynx, Tongue, Mouth, Hypo-Pharynx and Oropharynx cancer, the official said.

The state also has the highest rate of tobacco-related cancers with 70.4 per cent in males and 46.5 in females, he said, adding that the entire North Eastern region has a low survival rate as compared to the national average because of the lack of cancer care facilities.

