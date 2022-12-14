Left Menu

Roadside bomb blast kills 1, injures 4 in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:52 IST
At least one person was killed and four others wounded in a blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday, a senior health official said.

The blast took place on Datta Khel road in Miranshah town in North Waziristan.

Medical superintendent of the Miranshah District Headquarters Hospital Dr Wali Zaman told the Dawn newspaper that one person was killed and four others were injured in the blast.

The official said that four injured and one dead body had been brought to the medical facility, the report said.

Zaman said the injured were being provided with medical aid.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but remote border area is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban.

With Taliban taking control of neighbouring Afghanistan, incidents of terror have increased in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

