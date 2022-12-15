Left Menu

China reports 2,000 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 14 vs 2,291 a day earlier

China reported 2,000 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections for Dec. 14, compared with 2,291 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. There were no new deaths, compared with none the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235. As of Dec. 14, mainland China had confirmed 371,918 cases with symptoms.

China reported 2,000 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections for Dec. 14, compared with 2,291 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. Excluding imported infections, China reported 1,944 new local symptomatic cases, down from 2,249 a day earlier.

China stopped reporting asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a lack of testing among people with no symptoms making it difficult to accurately tally the total count. There were no new deaths, compared with none the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

As of Dec. 14, mainland China had confirmed 371,918 cases with symptoms.

