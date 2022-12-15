Japan unit of Britain's Jazz Pharma starts phase III trial of cannabis drug
The Japanese unit of Britain's Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC said on Thursday it had started a phase III trial of a cannabis-based drug for epilepsy.
The Japanese unit of Britain's Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC said on Thursday it had started a phase III trial of a cannabis-based drug for epilepsy. The trial follows a recommendation by a health ministry panel in September to revise Japan's drug laws to allow for the importation and use of medical marijuana products.
Jazz's GW Pharma said it had administered the first dose to a patient in a late-stage trial expected to involve 84 participants, testing the efficacy and safety of the drug, Epidiolex.
