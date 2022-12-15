Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh; active tally at 4

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:42 IST
No new COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh; active tally at 4
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Thursday had a COVID-19 clean slate day as no new case or death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a feat it achieved for the fourteenth time so far this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the overall coronavirus tally or the toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9, 10, 12 and 14, he said.

With this, the infection count and the death toll stood unchanged at 11,77,741 and 14,146, respectively.

One recovery during the day took the cumulative number of recovered patients in the state to 11,63,591, said the official.

The active caseload in the state stood at four, while 26 of the 28 districts in the state do not have any COVID-19 patient under treatment, he added.

As 1,355 swab samples were examined during the day for detection of coronavirus, the overall test count in Chhattisgarh rose to 1,88,21,217, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,741, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,591, active cases 4, total tests 1,88,21,217.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022