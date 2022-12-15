No new COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh; active tally at 4

Chhattisgarh on Thursday had a COVID-19 clean slate day as no new case or death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a feat it achieved for the fourteenth time so far this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the overall coronavirus tally or the toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9, 10, 12 and 14, he said.

With this, the infection count and the death toll stood unchanged at 11,77,741 and 14,146, respectively.

One recovery during the day took the cumulative number of recovered patients in the state to 11,63,591, said the official.

The active caseload in the state stood at four, while 26 of the 28 districts in the state do not have any COVID-19 patient under treatment, he added.

As 1,355 swab samples were examined during the day for detection of coronavirus, the overall test count in Chhattisgarh rose to 1,88,21,217, the official said.

