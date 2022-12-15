Delhi logs 8 fresh COVID-19 cases

Delhi recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The fresh cases came out of 2,701 tests conducted the previous day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 20,07,054, the data showed.

The death toll remained unchanged at 26,519.

On Wednesday, the capital recorded five COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 20. There are three containment zones in the city, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds for COVID-19 patients in city hospitals, 16 are occupied. Eight patients are in home isolation, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)