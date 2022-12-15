Left Menu

Delhi logs 8 fresh COVID-19 cases

Delhi recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.The fresh cases came out of 2,701 tests conducted the previous day. There are three containment zones in the city, the data showed.Of the 8,211 beds for COVID-19 patients in city hospitals, 16 are occupied.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:41 IST
Delhi logs 8 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The fresh cases came out of 2,701 tests conducted the previous day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 20,07,054, the data showed.

The death toll remained unchanged at 26,519.

On Wednesday, the capital recorded five COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 20. There are three containment zones in the city, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds for COVID-19 patients in city hospitals, 16 are occupied. Eight patients are in home isolation, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022