No COVID-19 case, death reported in Chhattisgarh: active tally now four

No COVID-19 case or death was reported from Chhattisgarh on Saturday, the sixteenth time the state had a clean slate amid the pandemic this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally and toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15 and 16, he pointed out.

The tally and toll in the state stood at 11,77,741 and 14,146, respectively, while the recovery count was 11,63,591, the official added.

The active caseload in Chhattisgarh was four, the official said.

So far, 1,88,23,135 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 772 during the day, as per a government release.

