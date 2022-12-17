Left Menu

No COVID-19 case, death reported in Chhattisgarh: active tally now four

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 22:05 IST
No COVID-19 case, death reported in Chhattisgarh: active tally now four
  • Country:
  • India

No COVID-19 case or death was reported from Chhattisgarh on Saturday, the sixteenth time the state had a clean slate amid the pandemic this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally and toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15 and 16, he pointed out.

The tally and toll in the state stood at 11,77,741 and 14,146, respectively, while the recovery count was 11,63,591, the official added.

The active caseload in Chhattisgarh was four, the official said.

So far, 1,88,23,135 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 772 during the day, as per a government release.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,741, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,591, active cases 4, today tests 772, total tests 1,88,23,135.

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022