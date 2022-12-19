Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya participates in Cyclathon organized by NBEMS

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya participated in a Cyclathon organized by National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), here today. The cycle rally with the theme "SAVE EARTH, SAVE LIFE" commenced from Nirman Bhawan and traversed through Kartavya Path. Several cycling enthusiasts were part of this early winter morning cylcathon. It aimed to encourage health-seeking behaviour in the masses through physical activities.

In a tweet posted by the Union Health Minister, a 5-year old cycling enthusiast is seen cycling as part of the rally.

As he led the cyclathon, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya who is also known as a "Green MP" for his zeal for cycling, urged people to use bicycle to promote health and fitness. He appreciated the enthusiasm of all participants who joined the awareness rally on a cold winter morning today. "The cycle can substantially help to address environment issues as it is a no-pollution vehicle. Many developed countries are using cycles on a large scale. While in India it is known as a poor-man's vehicle, it should be our aim to transform this into a rich man's vehicle. It needs to be made a "passion" from "fashion". "Let us make cycling a part of our life for a Green Earth and health Earth", he urged.

Highlighting the significance of cycling and physical activities, Dr. Mandaviya said "we need to inculcate exercise in our lives for physical as well as mental benefits. Physical activities are known to keep away many of the non-communicable and life-style diseases." He complimented NBEMS for their "Go-Green" drive and proactive role towards health promotion and environment protection.

Accompanying Dr. Mandaviya were Dr Abhijat Sheth President NBEMS and other Governing Body members of NBEMS. The officers and staff of NBEMS were also participated in the Cyclathon.

(With Inputs from PIB)