Left Menu

European shares climb as consumer discretionary, healthcare firms gain

European shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by healthcare and consumer discretionary firms, as investors headed into the holiday season on an upbeat note. The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% at 0816 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 14:00 IST
European shares climb as consumer discretionary, healthcare firms gain
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by healthcare and consumer discretionary firms, as investors headed into the holiday season on an upbeat note.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% at 0816 GMT. The index ended lower in the previous session but it had recouped some of the early losses as markets steadied after an initial jolt from the Bank of Japan's surprise tweak to its bond yield control.

Consumer discretionary firms were a big boost to the STOXX 600 on Wednesday, after Nike's upbeat quarterly sales helped drive gains in sportswear firms such as Adidas and Puma. Adidas and Puma rose 5.4% and 5.9%, respectively, while JD Sports jumped 5.8%. All three firms were the top gainers on the STOXX 600.

The healthcare sector rose 0.5%, lifted by a 4.4% jump in Philips after the Dutch health technology company said independent tests on its respiratory devices involved in a major global recall had shown positive results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022