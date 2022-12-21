Left Menu

Maharashtra records 30 coronavirus cases, no death

Maharashtra had reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday.With 10,913 swab samples tested since previous evening, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted across the state rose to 8,58,26,432.Pune circle recorded 12 COVID-19 cases, followed by 11 cases in Mumbai circle, five in Akola circle and one each in Latur and Nashik circles.Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur circles did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 20:45 IST
Maharashtra records 30 coronavirus cases, no death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 30 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,36,398 while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,412. Maharashtra had reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday.

With 10,913 swab samples tested since previous evening, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted across the state rose to 8,58,26,432.

Pune circle recorded 12 COVID-19 cases, followed by 11 cases in Mumbai circle, five in Akola circle and one each in Latur and Nashik circles.

Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur circles did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 79,87,851 with 27 patients recovering during the day.

Maharashtra has 135 active COVID-19 cases including 52 in Pune, followed by 37 in Mumbai. Recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 81,36,398; Fresh cases 30; Death toll 1,48,412; Recoveries 79,87,851; Active cases 135; Total tests 8,58,26,432.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022