Maharashtra records 30 coronavirus cases, no death

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 30 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,36,398 while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,412. Maharashtra had reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday.

With 10,913 swab samples tested since previous evening, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted across the state rose to 8,58,26,432.

Pune circle recorded 12 COVID-19 cases, followed by 11 cases in Mumbai circle, five in Akola circle and one each in Latur and Nashik circles.

Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur circles did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 79,87,851 with 27 patients recovering during the day.

Maharashtra has 135 active COVID-19 cases including 52 in Pune, followed by 37 in Mumbai. Recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 81,36,398; Fresh cases 30; Death toll 1,48,412; Recoveries 79,87,851; Active cases 135; Total tests 8,58,26,432.

