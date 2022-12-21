Nine new cases of measles reported in Mumbai; tally tops 500

Nine new cases of measles were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the overall tally beyond the 500-mark, but no death linked to the viral disease was registered in the metropolis, the city civic body said.

The tally of measles cases in the country's financial capital rose to 505, while the death toll, recorded since January 1, remained static at nine, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Five fatalities suspected to be caused by measles, a disease more common among children, were yet to be confirmed, it said.

According to a BMC release, as many as 36 children (with suspected measles symptoms) were admitted in hospitals during the day, while 39 other kids were discharged.

Out of 2,60,739 children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years, 65,338 were given additional doses of the measles-rubella vaccine, the release said.

Maharashtra's measles tally has surged to 1,104 (till December 20), while the death toll stood at 20, as per a state health department report.

From December 15, the department has started a special drive of administering additional doses of the measles-rubella vaccine to children in the age group of 9 months to five years.

A department release said 34,804 first doses and 33,972 second doses of the measles-rubella vaccine have been administered to these children under the special drive across the state.

