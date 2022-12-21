Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 2 coronavirus cases, no new death; active tally at 2

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:35 IST
Chhattisgarh records 2 coronavirus cases, no new death; active tally at 2
Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,743, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,146, an official said.

The recovery count also remained unchanged at 11,63,595, while the state now has two active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported both the new coronavirus cases in the state, said the official.

With 1,003 swab samples examined during the day, their cumulative tally went up to 1,88,26,949, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,743, new cases 2, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,595, active cases 2, total tests 1,88,26,949.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

