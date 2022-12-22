COVID-19: U'khand preparing to issue fresh SOP
The Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh set of standard operating procedure on COVID-19 based on the Centre's guidelines following a sudden spurt in cases in some countries, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.
The sudden rise in positive cases in countries such as the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China has caused concern among Indian authorities.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising on whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.
''Though the Covid situation in the state is well within control, we are taking all precautions. We will issue a fresh Covid SOP (standard operating procedure) immediately after receiving the guidelines from the Centre,'' Rawat said.
