VIRUS DEVELOPMENT

The government on Thursday took a series of measures in view of the rising number of Covid cases in several parts of the world, including China. Here is what the Centre and state governments are doing: *The Centre started 2 per cent random sampling of international travellers coming to the country and may consider making it mandatory for all if necessary.

*Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

*The government is examining the reintroduction of mandatory 'air suvidha' forms with details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries reporting high number of Covid cases.

*New Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in many countries has not been detected in Delhi so far.

*The Karnataka government decided to conduct mandatory testing of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state.

*Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked the state health department to launch a drive to administer booster doses of vaccines to beneficiaries.

*Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij said there was no need to panic, but has asked people to voluntarily follow precautionary measures like wearing of masks in crowded places and using hand sanitiser.

*The Punjab government called a meeting of officials of the state health department to discuss the situation related to Covid.

*The Andhra Pradesh government said it is ready to handle any eventuality in view of the sudden spurt of Covid cases in certain countries, as the state has sufficient manpower, beds, drugs and oxygen.

PTI ANB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)