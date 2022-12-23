Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors assess inflation data

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower in choppy trading on Friday after data showed inflation cooled further in November, but not enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.43 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 32,961.06. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.28 points, or 0.19%, at 3,815.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.37 points, or 0.37%, to 10,437.75 at the opening bell.

