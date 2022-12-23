Chhattisgarh sees three COVID-19 cases, active tally now seven

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported three COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.23 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,748, a health official said.

The death toll and recovery count stood unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively, he added.

The active caseload in the state was seven, the official said, adding the new cases comprised two in Raipur and one in Durg.

With 1,309 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,88,29,630, he added.

