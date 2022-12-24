Left Menu

COVID concerns: Wear masks, Tuljapur temple authorities urge staff, devotees

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-12-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 15:55 IST
The Osmanabad district administration has appealed to devotees and staff at the renowned Tuljapur Temple to wear masks on the premises amid a scare from the BF.7 sub variant of Omicron and chances of a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.

The appeal has been issued by the Tuljapur tehsildar, who is also the administrator of temple, he said.

''The appeal covers priests, staff and devotees. They have been urged to wear masks, maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour like social distancing,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities at Ghrushneshwar Temple have appealed to the staff to wear masks, while a decision on devotees will be taken next week, an official told PTI.

The temple is located in Ellora, some 30 kilometres from Aurangabad city.

