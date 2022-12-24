MP: Passengers arriving at Khajuraho airport to be screened for coronavirus

Passengers arriving at Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh will be screened for coronavirus if they show symptoms of the infection, an official said on Saturday. Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district is one of the biggest tourist attractions in central India.

As per directives of the authorities, a team will be posted at Khajuraho Airport for screening passengers and RT-PCR tests will be conducted in suspected cases, Chhatarpur's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Lakhan Tiwari said.

A facility for conducting RT-PCR tests has been set up in the district hospital, and samples will be sent for genome sequencing to Gwalior if found positive for coronavirus, the official said.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the district at present, he added.

According to officials, only one daily flight is being operated from Delhi to Khajuraho at present.

Khajuraho temples, which are a UNESCO world heritage site, are in the backward Bundelkhand region of the state.

