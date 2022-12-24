COVID DEVELOPMENT

India on Saturday introduced more precautionary measures to check any spread of Covid infection and the Centre directed the states to ensure that the medical infrastructure is ready to meet any challenges. Here are the developments on the Covid front: *India logged 201 new coronavirus infections, while active cases declined to 3,397.

*RT-PCR test for the detection of COVID-19 would be made mandatory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

*Filling up of the 'Air Suvidha' form to declare the health status will be made mandatory for passengers coming from these countries.

*The Centre urged states and union territories to ensure the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen, adequate inventory of cylinders and functional life support equipment such as ventilators at hospitals to face any challenge.

*Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India is in a 'better position' to face the COVID-19 surge which was seen in countries like China, Japan and Korea.

*The Tamil Nadu government stepped up vigil amidst a sudden surge in Coronavirus cases in some parts of the world, 37 passengers who arrived at the international airport were screened for COVID-19. *The health ministry asked states to ensure Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are conducted to check them.

*The Arunachal Pradesh government decides to gear up operational readiness in the state and maintain strict vigil by enhancing surveillance activities including, early detection, isolation, testing and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases. *Experts said India's present coronavirus scenario does not warrant restricting international flights or imposing a lockdown, but there is a need for strengthened surveillance and vigilance.

