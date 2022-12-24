Left Menu

Mumbai logs 10 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 44

The toll remained unchanged at 19,746, while the count of recoveries reached 11,35,294 after three patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.With this, the city currently has 44 active cases, he said.This is the fifth time this month that the city has reported cases in double digits.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 19:59 IST
Mumbai on Saturday recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections 11,55,084, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The toll remained unchanged at 19,746, while the count of recoveries reached 11,35,294 after three patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With this, the city currently has 44 active cases, he said.

This is the fifth time this month that the city has reported cases in double digits. It has reported seven new cases on Friday.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the average doubling rate of cases in the city was 1,47,519 days and recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

As many as 2,582 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,86,17,487, it was stated.

The city's overall growth rate of cases between December 17 to December 23 was 0.0004 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

