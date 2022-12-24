Left Menu

Maha records 38 new COVID-19 case, zero fatality; active tally at 136

As per the official report, Mumbai circle recorded the highest 18 cases, followed by Pune with eight, Akola six, Nashik three, Nagpur two and one in Aurangabad circle.Maharashtra now has 136 active COVID-19 cases, of which Mumbai and Pune account for 44 cases each and Thane has eight cases, the report said.The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, it said.

At least 38 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Saturday, raising the tally of infections in the state to 81,36,479, an official from the state health department said. The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,414, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,928 after 35 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said. With 9,880 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,58,42,380, he said.

As per the official report, Mumbai circle recorded the highest 18 cases, followed by Pune with eight, Akola six, Nashik three, Nagpur two and one in Aurangabad circle.

Maharashtra now has 136 active COVID-19 cases, of which Mumbai and Pune account for 44 cases each and Thane has eight cases, the report said.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, it said. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,479; fresh cases 38; death toll 1,48,414; recoveries 79,87,928; active cases 136; total tests 8,58,52,260.

