Chhattisgarh sees one COVID-19 case, active tally now eight

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,749, an official said.

The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively.

The lone case was detected in Raipur, leaving the state with an active tally of eight, he said.

So far, 1,88,31,034 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 302 during the day, he added.

