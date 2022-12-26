UP activates administrative machinery to test Covid readiness, mock drills in all hospitals on Tue

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday activated the administrative machinery to test Covid preparedness and management, including conduct of mock drills at medical colleges and hospitals across the state, after two fresh cases were reported from Unnao and Agra. The government, however, said there was no need to panic as the situation in Uttar Pradesh was under control.

Uttar Pradesh recorded two fresh COVID-19 cases in Unnao and Agra districts in persons who recently returned from abroad.

Speaking to PTI, Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said, ''We have received information about a Covid-positive patient in Agra and his sample has been sent for genome testing. There is nothing to worry as the situation is under control and the patient is in home isolation.'' Pathak, who is also the deputy chief minister, added, ''I would like to appeal to all those who have recently travelled to foreign countries to remain in home isolation until they get tested for COVID-19. ''In case anyone tests positive, they should immediately inform the administration and we will make all arrangements.'' Pathak added that there would be mock drills at all hospitals and medical colleges of the state at 10 am on Tuesday to test Covid management. There is no need to panic as the situation in Uttar Pradesh is under control, he added.

Unnao Chief Medical Officer Dr Satyaprakash said a 21-year-old from Koraura village in Hasanganj tested positive at a private laboratory in Lucknow and his sample had been sent for genome sequencing.

Although the youth has not displayed any symptoms, the Rapid Response Team from Hasanganj Community Health Centre was sent to collect his sample for genome sequencing. The team also collected samples from 24 other people who have come in contact with him. All of them are in home quarantine, Satyaprakash said.

The youth had returned from Dubai about a month ago. He tested positive when he went to a private laboratory in Lucknow for a Covid test prior to returning to Dubai, he said. The district had not recorded a single case in the past month, the official added.

In Agra, a 40-year-old man who returned from China two days ago tested positive and has been isolated at home.

Agra Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava had on Sunday said his samples would be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing.

The man returned to Agra via Delhi on December 23 following which he was tested at a private laboratory. This was the positive case detected in Agra since November 25, officials said.

