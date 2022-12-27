Left Menu

Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 26

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 10:32 IST
Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China reported one new COVID-19 death in mainland for Dec. 26, compared with no deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The death toll was increased to 5,242.

