Mock drill in hospitals in Bengal to check Covid preparedness

Hospitals in West Bengal on Tuesday conducted Covid mock drill to check infrastructure and preparedness to combat in case there is any spike in Coronavirus cases, a senior Health department official said.

The mock drill started at city-based hospitals including MR Bangur Hospital, Infectious Diseases & Beleghata General Hospital, Medical College Hospital Kolkata, RG Kar Medical College and Shambhunath Pandit Hospital besides Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, the official said.

In the mock drill, hospitals will have to upload details about the number of beds for Covid patients, testing infrastructure, manpower, devices to treat such patients, oxygen resources.

All private hospitals in the city and one hospital each in the districts are also taking part in the drill, the official added.

''We are ready to face any situation in case there is any surge in COVID-19 cases. It's an exercise to keep a check on our preparedness to counter that. At the moment, the COVID-19 contagion is totally under control and there is no reason to panic. The state has enough testing facilities and we are ready to face any situation,'' Director of Health Services (DHS) Siddhartha Niyogi told PTI.

Starting Tuesday, the mock drill is going to continue throughout the state for the next two days.

''We are going to upload a detailed report about our preparedness on the central Health ministry's portal by today,'' the DHS said.

