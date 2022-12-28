Mumbai reports four fresh COVID-19 cases, no death

Mumbai on Wednesday reported four new COVID-19 cases and no death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said. With this, the overall infection tally rose to 11,55,108, while the fatality count remained unchanged at 19,746.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had witnessed six new COVID-19 cases and no fatality.

According to the bulletin issued by the BMC, there are now 44 active cases and the number of recovered patients reached 11,35,318 with the discharge of eight patients.

The average case doubling rate is 1,18,659 days and recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

As many as 2,894 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted in the state to 1,86,26,182.

The city's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 21 to December 27 was 0.0006 per cent.

