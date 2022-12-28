Left Menu

Mumbai reports four fresh COVID-19 cases, no death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:43 IST
Mumbai reports four fresh COVID-19 cases, no death
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Wednesday reported four new COVID-19 cases and no death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said. With this, the overall infection tally rose to 11,55,108, while the fatality count remained unchanged at 19,746.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had witnessed six new COVID-19 cases and no fatality.

According to the bulletin issued by the BMC, there are now 44 active cases and the number of recovered patients reached 11,35,318 with the discharge of eight patients.

The average case doubling rate is 1,18,659 days and recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

As many as 2,894 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted in the state to 1,86,26,182.

The city's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 21 to December 27 was 0.0006 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022